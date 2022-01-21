After receiving interest from rivals AEW, WWE superstar Sami Zayn signs a new long-term contract with Vince McMahon’s company.

After receiving interest from AEW, WWE star Sami Zayn signs a new long-term contract with Vince McMahon’s promotion.

According to reports, WWE star Sami Zayn has renewed his contract with Vince McMahon’s company.

AEW was interested, but Zayn has put an end to the rumors and signed a contract with WWE that will keep him with the company for ‘a few years.’

The former Intercontinental champion’s previous contract was set to expire in 2021.

According to Fightful Select, he has recommitted to WWE.

Zayn wanted to keep the talks private, but WWE allegedly’made it clear they wanted to keep his services.’

He’s currently embroiled in an on-screen feud with Johnny Knoxville, who plays Jackass in the movie Jackass.

And, after months of speculation, his real-life best friend Kevin Owens has extended his time with the company.

The Canadian’s contract was set to expire at the end of the month, but he confirmed that he had made the ‘easy decision’ in December.

“I’ll just say that my contract still ends on January 31, but not in 2022,” he said on Pat Laprade’s Les Anti-Pods De La Lutte podcast.

“I’ll be in WWE for a long time.”

“It was a fairly simple decision because it was, in the end, the best option for my family.”

“It’s always a pretty easy decision to make when it comes to that.”

“I have a sense of belonging to WWE because it has been my home for the past seven years.”

“I spent the majority of my professional life here.”

“Of all the wrestling companies I’ve worked for, WWE is the one where I’ve spent the most time.

“For the next few years, that’s where I have to be.”

That’s how I felt, and that’s what I did.”

Owens was recently called out by Rey Mysterio, who stated that he wants to face him in the later stages of his career.

“I’ve been keeping a close eye on Kevin Owens,” the legendary luchador said.

“We’ve never fought one-on-one; it’s always been in a Four Way – just a few weeks ago, with Seth, Finn, and myself.”

“However, Kevin Owens is a player I’ve been keeping an eye on.

“I’d love to go out there and compete one-on-one with Finn Balor.”

Right now, those two guys are at the top of my priority list.”

