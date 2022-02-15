After recent poor performances, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has issued a warning to struggling Harry Maguire.

Ralf Rangnick, Harry McGuire’s manager, has told him that he needs to improve his form.

However, the interim Manchester United manager has refused to drop the defender or remove his captaincy from him.

Maguire, 28, has had a particularly difficult season so far, with a slew of poor performances, the most recent of which came against Southampton on Saturday.

As a result, many fans demanded that the world’s most expensive defender take a break.

Despite playing in a back four for United, England, and Leicester on a regular basis, Rangnick claimed Maguire, who cost £85 million, is still getting used to it.

“I think after he came back from his injury, he did extremely well, with a very good performance against West Ham,” said the German, who also admitted his players are scared of pressing.

“He is our captain, and I don’t see why that should change.”

“However, like all the other players, he is a player who must improve and develop.”

“We’re trying something new with how we play.”

He is used to playing in a back three for the England national team.

“He’s in a back four here, but he’s not as active.”

It will take him some time to adjust.”

Some Manchester United supporters want to see Raphael Varane start tonight against Brighton alongside Victor Lindelof.

That follows two dreadful performances by Maguire, first against Burnley and then against Saints, in which he was mocked for his ‘no-look defending’ and was fortunate not to give away a penalty.

Michael Owen, a former Manchester United and Three Lions striker, slammed the blundering centre-back.

“I was afraid for him, which was quite embarrassing,” Owen admitted.

“At the best of times, he’s sluggish, but he was outwitted there.”

“His sluggishness is a serious issue.

We’ve already said it, and we’ll say it again.

Harry Maguire must be replaced at Manchester United.

“He could have been squeezing up on the goal, but he’s terrified of the space behind him.”

After Maguire’s nightmare at Turf Moor, legendary United centre-back Rio Ferdinand slammed him.

When asked about his subpar performances this season, Ferdinand said, “You’ve seen that [below-par performances] this season.”

“I’m not sure if that’s a physical and mental hangover from the Euros.”

There hasn’t been the kind of consistency you’d expect from a player of that stature.”

“Manchester United need to make some signings at the centre-back position to replace Harry Maguire,” ex-United midfielder Kleberson added.

“He’s a fantastic player…”

