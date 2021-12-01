After ‘REJECTING new contract offer,’ Eddie Nketiah is expected to leave Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the season.

After turning down Arsenal’s latest contract offer, EDDIE NKETIAH is set to leave on a free transfer in June.

The forward’s current contract with the club expires at the end of the season, and he will be free to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club from next month.

The Gunners had hoped to sign the 22-year-old on a long-term contract.

Nketiah, according to Sky Sports News, has turned down the latest extension offered.

They also claim that his decision is not based on financial considerations, but rather on a lack of first-team opportunities.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has made it clear that he wants to keep the England U21 international.

However, in this campaign, the youngster has only made a few appearances under him.

He’s only made two first-team appearances.

Despite scoring in both of his Carabao Cup appearances, the attacker has yet to appear in the Premier League.

Nketiah has previously been away from the Emirates, but his plans did not pan out.

He grew tired of playing second fiddle to Patrick Bamford and returned to North London after scoring three goals in 17 appearances for Leeds in the 2019/20 season.

During the summer transfer window, he was on the verge of joining Crystal Palace.

Only that deal fell through because of alleged differences in agent fees and personal terms.

