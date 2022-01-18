After reports of a “man walking naked near a school,” Malik McDowell was arrested for public exposure and assaulting a cop.

After reports of a’man walking naked near school,’ Malik McDowell was arrested for public exposure and assaulting a cop.

Malik McDowell, a star for the Cleveland Browns, was arrested for public exposure and assaulting a police officer.

According to ProFootballTalk, the arrest came after reports of a man walking naked near a school.

McDowell was arrested in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Monday for public exposure and assaulting a deputy.

According to the Sun-Sentinel’s acquisition of the police report, the attack was “violent” and left the deputy “dazed.”

