After retiring and opening a pizzeria, Manchester United’s treble winner looks unrecognizable with his long hair and beard.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S famous 1998-99 Treble-winning season will go down in history as one of the club’s most illustrious achievements.

In a remarkable fortnight 22 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson led Manchester United to the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Teddy Sheringham, David Beckham, Roy Keane, and Paul Scholes are just a few of the names that come to mind when thinking of that team.

Jesper Blomqvist, a Swedish midfielder, is a name that many may have forgotten.

Despite being an unused substitute in the FA Cup final, he made 25 Premier League appearances in that historic season and was awarded an FA Cup winner’s medal.

Blomqvist started the Champions League final against Bayern Munich before being replaced by Teddy Sheringham, who scored the equalizer.

Blomqvist suffered a serious knee injury shortly after United’s European triumph and never returned to the club.

And Man United fans may struggle to recognize him these days, as he no longer resembles the player who graced the Old Trafford pitch more than two decades ago.

Ferguson signed him from Parma ahead of the 1998-99 season. Photo courtesy of the Press Association.

Blomqvist now appears to be a much different man 22 years after that memorable Manchester United season. Credit: Getty Images – Getty Images

After a brief stint as a football manager, he now owns his own pizzeria.

Blomqvist wears his hair in a ponytail, has a beard, and lacks the vibrant blonde hair he had as a player.

Furthermore, after a brief foray into management, he has discovered a new passion in the form of his own pizzeria.

“It’s tough when people ask me, ‘What are you doing?’ and I say, ‘I have a pizzeria,” he told The Telegraph of his new life.

It was difficult for you to have people look down on you.

“Then I have to explain that it’s the best pizzeria!” “Now I don’t care,” she says.

‘Are you down there? Have you lost all your money?’ people seem to be asking. I couldn’t care less.

“I’m aware of it and can sense it.”

It isn’t an issue at all.

I’m the only one who has to deal with myself.

Footballers have had a lot of good fortune.

It’s all too easy to lose sight of the big picture and get carried away, and this money has the potential to destroy players.

“It’s just the way things are; you have to learn to deal with it, and it’s not easy.”

I’m so grateful I was raised in northern Sweden, where you keep your feet on the ground and have…

