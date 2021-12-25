After retiring and opening a pizzeria, Manchester United’s treble winner looks unrecognizable with long hair and a beard.

After retiring and opening a pizzeria, Manchester United’s treble winner has grown a beard and long hair.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S famous 1998-99 Treble-winning triumph will go down as one of the club’s most illustrious achievements.

In a remarkable fortnight 22 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson led his Manchester United team to the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Teddy Sheringham, David Beckham, Roy Keane, and Paul Scholes are just a few of the names that come to mind from that side.

Jesper Blomqvist, a Swedish midfielder, is a name that many may have forgotten.

Despite being an unused substitute in the FA Cup final, he made 25 Premier League appearances in that historic season and was awarded an FA Cup winner’s medal.

Blomqvist started the Champions League final against Bayern Munich before being replaced by Teddy Sheringham, who scored the equalizer.

Blomqvist suffered a serious knee injury shortly after United’s European triumph and never played for the club again.

And Manchester United fans may struggle to recognize him these days because he looks nothing like he did more than two decades ago when he graced the Old Trafford pitch.

Ferguson signed him from Parma ahead of the 1998-99 season.

Blomqvist now appears to be a much different man 22 years after that memorable Manchester United season. Credit: Getty Images – Getty Images

After a brief stint managing football, he now owns his own pizzeria.

Blomqvist wears his hair in a ponytail, has a beard, and lacks the vibrant blonde hair he had as a player.

Furthermore, after a brief stint in management, he has discovered a new calling as the owner of his own pizzeria.

“It’s tough when people ask me, ‘What are you doing?’ and I say, ‘I have a pizzeria,” he told The Telegraph about his new life.

People looking down on you was difficult.

“Then I have to explain that it’s the best pizzeria!” “Now I don’t care,” she says.

‘Are you down there? Have you lost all your money?’ People seem to be asking. I couldn’t care less.

“I know what you’re talking about, and I can feel it.”

It’s not an issue.

I’m the only one who has to deal with myself.

Footballers have been spoiled beyond belief.

It’s all too easy to lose sight of the big picture and get carried away with money, and this can be disastrous for players.

“It’s just the way things are; you have to learn to deal with it, and it’s not easy.”

I’m so grateful that I was raised in northern Sweden, where you keep your feet on the ground and have…

