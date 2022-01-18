After returning to his role as academy coach, John Terry watches Chelsea’s next generation play Crystal Palace in an Under-23s match.

After returning as academy coach, John Terry watches Chelsea’s next generation compete in an Under-23s match against Crystal Palace.

As he begins his new role as academy coach, JOHN TERRY has been watching Chelsea’s future stars.

The former Blues captain and legend had a front-row seat to the Under-23 match against Crystal Palace.

He did, however, watch Chelsea lose 3-2, with Alfie Gilchrist’s own goal deciding the game.

Terry’s return to the club as an academy coach consultant will not be the last time he looks at the Blues development squads.

After retiring from Aston Villa in 2018, the centre-back went on to work as an assistant coach for the club.

Terry’s new job at Chelsea was announced after four years with Villa.

“John Terry will return to Cobham to start a coaching consultancy role at the Chelsea Academy,” they said in a statement.

“The Blues legend will work with our young players and coaching staff in our youth development program, sharing his vast experience gained during his 20-year playing career and recent stint as Aston Villa’s assistant coach.”

“Our former club captain will contribute to coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players, and support parent dialogue in addition to providing on-field coaching.”

“At the beginning of next month, he will start working part-time in the position.

“This flexibility benefits both John and the academy because it allows him to continue to develop his own coaching skills while being used optimally within our development program,” says the academy.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’m returning home, and have taken up a consulting role @ChelseaFC academy,” Terry, 41, wrote on Twitter.

“I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players in addition to delivering on-field coaching sessions.”