After returning to the Chelsea squad, Afcon winner Edouard Mendy is greeted as a hero by his teammates.

After returning to the Chelsea squad, Afcon winner Edouard Mendy is greeted with a hero’s welcome by his teammates.

As the African Cup of Nations winner returned to his club, Chelsea’s stars greeted him with a standing ovation.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old goalkeeper saved a penalty as Senegal defeated Egypt on penalties to win the trophy for the first time.

He is now on the lookout for more silverware after returning to his homeland to celebrate his victory with his international colleagues.

Mendy has arrived in the Middle East to join Chelsea ahead of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

The Blues shared a video of the goaltender arriving at camp, and his teammates were overjoyed to see him.

A large group of them applauded and cheered for Mendy, who was named Afcon Goalkeeper of the Tournament for his efforts.

In the video, the former Rennes ace was greeted with a hug from Jorginho, as well as warm greetings from Matteo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger.

He’ll be desperate to make more history by winning the Fifa competition in the United Arab Emirates, which would be a first for Chelsea.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

They competed in the tournament a decade ago, but were defeated in the final by Corinthians of Brazil in Yokohama.

The Premier League side will face Al Hilal in the semi-final later today, but Blues assistant Zsolt Low has refused to say whether Mendy will play.

“He has to arrive first,” he said yesterday. “We have to check him out and speak with him.”

We’ll see if he’s available to play.

“Winning meant a lot to him and all of the African players, so the celebration was crucial.”

He’s ecstatic to have put on such an outstanding performance, and it’s also crucial for him to celebrate with his teammates.

“We have two fantastic goalkeepers on our team.”

Mendy put in an outstanding performance to win the Africa Cup of Nations and be named the best goalkeeper, but Kepa is doing an outstanding job for us here.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.