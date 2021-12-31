After revealing plans to return to Inter Milan, Inter Milan fans tell Lukaku that they do not want him to return in a brutal banner.

Following his controversial comments about Chelsea, Inter Milan fans have told Romelu Lukaku that he is not welcome back in the country.

In an interview with Italian television, the Blues’ record £100 million signing stunned fans by declaring that his return to Stamford Bridge was a MISTAKE.

Lukaku, who is 28 years old, slammed Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and questioned why he wasn’t playing more.

But the Belgian didn’t stop there, announcing his desire to return to Inter and claiming that he could have joined Chelsea’s arch-rivals Manchester City.

Fans of the Nerazzurri, on the other hand, will never forget how Lukaku deserted them when the European champions came knocking over the summer.

On Friday morning, a banner with the message “It doesn’t matter who runs away in the rain, it matters who stays in the storm” appeared outside Inter’s San Siro stadium.

“Goodbye, Romelu.”

Tuchel must now make a crucial decision ahead of Chelsea’s crucial Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.

The German expressed his displeasure with Lukaku’s remarks to the media today, despite the fact that the striker started Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and showed no signs of displeasure.

“Of course, I don’t like it because it brings noise that we don’t need and isn’t helpful,” Tuchel said.

“I don’t believe he’s unhappy.”

I’m the polar opposite.

If you had asked me yesterday morning, I would have said the polar opposite, which is why it comes as a shock.”

Tuchel reacted after Lukaku declared, “Physically, I am fine.”

However, the situation at Chelsea does not sit well with me.

“Tuchel has chosen to play with a different system, but I’m not going to give up; I’m going to be professional.”

“I’m not happy with the situation, but I’m a professional, and I’m not going to give up now.”

