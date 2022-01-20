After ripping up his Rangers contract, Jermain Defoe is in talks with League One side Oxford about a free transfer.

JERMAIN DEFOE is expected to join Oxford United on a free transfer.

Following his release from the Rangers, the veteran striker, 39, is a free agent.

According to the Telegraph, Oxford is one of four League One clubs vying for Defoe’s services for the remainder of the season.

The race is said to be led by Sunderland, one of the forward’s former clubs.

Ipswich Town and another ex-club, Charlton Athletic, are also interested in signing him.

Following this week’s talks, Oxford hopes to jump ahead of the pack and pull off a coup.

Defoe has 305 goals in 756 club games and is still regarded as a great striker.

In just 74 appearances for Rangers, he scored 32 goals, winning the Scottish title last season.

Defoe revealed his ‘phone is going crazy’ with transfer approaches, despite only appearing twice this season.

“When your phone goes crazy at 39, it’s a good thing,” Defoe said on TalkSport.

There are several options available to us.

It’s out there, the Sunderland one.

“It’s simply a matter of being honest with yourself.”

I completed a full pre-season, and I remember feeling good about it.

I was doing double sessions and didn’t pick up any niggles.

“I was doing everything I’ve always done.”

I was doing training and thinking I was sharp even when the new manager came in.

“I haven’t played in a long time, but I felt sharp.”

No offense to any of the other players in that Scottish league, but I just felt like I was playing with the best players, surrounded by the best players, and up against full international defenders.

“I felt good and sharp, and I thought to myself, ‘What’s the point in stopping now?’ when the plan was to finish the season and see what happened.”

