After rowing with Frankfurt’s Borre in perfect Spanish and grabbing crotch, fans believe Erling Haaland is heading to Spain.

In the closing stages of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt yesterday, ERLING HAALAND screamed at Rafael Santos Borre of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Observants couldn’t help but notice that he was shouting in Spanish.

A summer move to Real Madrid has been heavily linked with the Norwegian.

Barcelona is said to be interested in the project as well.

So when a visibly enraged Haaland began shouting ‘Que pasa?’ at Colombian Borre, it got people talking.

As the referee and opponent Timothy Chandler separated him from Borre, the enraged 21-year-old appeared to grab his crotch.

Borre had enraged him by kicking him three times while he was holding the ball near the corner flag.

During the topsy-turvy conflict, Haaland had already shown signs of irritation.

Frankfurt led 2-0 at the break thanks to a Borre double.

Dortmund, however, despite a late comeback, are still six points behind Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

In the 71st minute, Thorgan Hazard scored their first goal, before Jude Bellingham equalized three minutes later.

With his team looking for a winner, Haaland was shoved over by Martin Hinteregger as he went to retrieve the ball from the net.

“F*** you! F*** ing idiot,” he screamed angrily at the Austrian.

Haaland and his teammates, on the other hand, would get the last laugh when Mahmoud Dahoud scored in the 89th minute.

While fans have praised Haaland’s performances, some have criticized his barnet.

On the other hand, when a fan repeatedly asked him to cut his hair on Twitter, he flatly refused.

