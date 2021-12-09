After Savage Jr. joins Man United, Ronaldo, Neville, Zidane, Maldini, and their sons are vying to fill their father’s big shoes.

After Savage Jr. joins Manchester United, Ronaldo, Neville, Zidane, Maldini, and their sons are vying to fill their father’s big shoes.

As Charlie Savage made his Manchester United debut, Robbie Savage had the honor of announcing his son’s arrival on the pitch.

Savage Jr, 18, started on the bench against Young Boys before coming on in the final five minutes to become the latest boy wonder to fill his famous father’s shoes.

“Charlie Savage for Juan Mata for Manchester United…”

“Wow, I never thought I’d say those words, what an honor!”

As he announced his son’s arrival, Savage Sr began to cry.

Kai Rooney, Wayne Rooney’s son, also signed with United last year.

Wazza, a proud father, shared a photo of himself and Coleen with the boy wonder in December, announcing that his then-11-year-old had signed a deal with his old club.

He won’t, however, be the first son to strive to live up to the lofty expectations he was born with.

Legendary footballers’ children, such as Zinedine Zidane and Patrick Kluivert, are attempting to carve out their own niche in the game while dealing with the weight of their surnames.

Last year, Maxim Gullit, Ruud’s son and Johan Cruyff’s great nephew, became the latest when he came off the bench for Jong AZ Alkmaar in his first senior appearance.

SunSport looks at the other kids who want to follow in their fathers’ giant footsteps:

If Cristiano Jr. is to follow in the footsteps of his five-time Ballon d’Or winner father Ronaldo, he will have a lot to live up to.

The youngster was a member of Juventus’ youth system and performed admirably in a number of youth tournaments.

However, he and his father have recently relocated to the United States.

And Ronaldo, 36, has previously stated that he would ‘like’ Junior to follow in his footsteps.

However, the Portugal captain has stated that he will not ‘pressurize’ his eldest son into pursuing a career in football.

Joe van der Sar is the son of Edwin van der Sar, a legend in his own right.

Joe began his career at Manchester United, where his father played for six years, before moving on to Noordwijk before joining Ajax in 2013.

The task at hand is enormous, and the stakes are high.

He was back in Noordwijk, aiming for the top, but is now with the Pittsburgh Panthers in the United States.

Maxim Gullit is the son of Ruud and the great nephew of Johan Cruyff.

Maxim Cruyff, the son of Estelle Cruyff, was primarily a defender for…

