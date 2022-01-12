After scoring a hat-trick against old club Sunderland, Lincoln’s Maguire explains why he celebrated in the face of Johnson.

Chris Maguire, a wind-up merchant, gave a’masterclass in s***housery’ by celebrating in front of his former manager.

Last summer, the Lincoln winger, 32, was acrimoniously released by Sunderland.

On his return to the Stadium of Light, however, he scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 Imps victory.

The two-cap Scotland international couldn’t help but rub it in the face of Black Cats manager Lee Johnson.

Maguire looked as if he would apologise by holding up his hands at his former home after his sweetly struck opener on 31 minutes.

But, as his old gaffer stood on the edge of his technical area, he dashed halfway up the pitch to scream in Johnson’s face.

“It was a build-up of things,” Maguire explained about his incredible celebration.

“I felt cheated during my time here; it didn’t end the way I wanted it to.”

Early on, I received a yellow card, and when I looked over, I saw that he was attempting to have me sent off.

“At the end of the day, he was sent up the tunnel, so it worked in our favor.”

“I can’t recall what I said, but I believe I spoke on the pitch.”

For the last six months here, it was just a bit of a joke.

For me, it came to a crashing halt.

“I hope the Sunderland fans will forgive me.”

Even though I was being booed, I have nothing but admiration and respect for them.

My time spent here was fantastic.

“I had no intention of offending them in any way.”

I’m hoping they can see how things ended up for me here from my point of view.”

Fans on Twitter, predictably, were enthralled by the elite-level teasing.

“Chris Maguire is putting on a masterclass in s***housery tonight against his former club,” one said.

“This is absolute box office from Chris Maguire,” wrote another.

“Everything about this Chris Maguire clip is superb,” a third added. “From the strike to the non-celebration to the screaming in Lee Johnson’s face.”

“Brilliant, simply brilliant,” one user said at the end.

Chris Maguire has a knack for football s***housery.”

Maguire added a penalty just before the hour mark and completed his treble with a fine finish with a quarter of an hour remaining after avoiding a red card for an early lunge.

That was the first hat-trick in the league against a Johnson team.

To make matters worse, the ex-Bristol City manager was sent off for grabbing an opposition player by the throat in a rage…

