After scoring a record-breaking Tottenham winner against Leicester, Hojbjerg saves Bergwijn from a Chelsea ban.

PIERRE-EMILE HOJBJERG saved Steven Bergwijn from being sent off and then banned for celebrating against Leicester.

Spurs stunned Leicester City with a 3-2 comeback victory thanks to the Dutchman’s two goals in as many minutes.

Bergwijn, who was already on the receiving end of a yellow card, went to the stands to join the jubilant travelling Tottenham fans.

However, before he could do so, teammate Hojbjerg drew him back, preventing a second yellow card.

Spurs’ match-winning forward would have been ruled out of Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

Hojbjerg was praised for his overall quick thinking against Leicester, where he also won the ball that started Tottenham’s counter-attacking winner.

“Hojbjerg pulling Bergwijn’s shirt throughout the celebrations to prevent him from getting another yellow was class,” one fan said.

“Not only did Hojbjerg regain possession for Spurs’ winner, but he also grabbed Bergwijn for the celebrations, preventing him from receiving a red card and missing the Chelsea match,” another added.

Tottenham had been considering selling Bergwijn earlier this month, and had even turned down a £15 million offer from Ajax.

However, his last-gasp double may have swayed Antonio Conte’s mind, especially as the team prepares for a busy run of fixtures.

Spurs came back from a goal down on 94 minutes and 52 seconds thanks to Bergwijn’s winner.

It was the fastest time for a team to lose a Premier League match before winning, breaking Manchester City’s record of 91 minutes and 14 seconds set in 2012.