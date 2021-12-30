After scoring a stunning goal against Manchester United 25 years ago, the Newcastle legend looks unrecognizable.

25 years after scoring a stunning goal against Manchester United, the Newcastle legend looks unrecognisable.

When he scored a sensational 35-yard lob goal against Manchester United 25 years ago, he became an instant Newcastle hero.

During his five years on Tyneside, he became a firm fan favorite thanks to his flamboyant defending and dashing tache.

Even the most ardent Geordie fan today might be unable to identify this 54-year-old former footballer.

Philippe Albert, of course, is a Belgian TV pundit.

Albert joined Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United in 1994 after leaving Anderlecht.

He revealed that he turned down transfers to Juventus and Fiorentina in Italy because he preferred the weather in the north.

It was a dream come true for Albert to play alongside his hero, Keegan, who he had admired since his Liverpool days.

Albert appeared to enjoy himself on Keegan’s attack-oriented teams.

Philippe Albert scores goal 77 against Manchester United in 1996.

Greatest90sGoalspic.twitter.comSNjursuckw (hashtag)

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Despite being a center-back, the Belgian was frequently found loitering on the edge of the opposition’s box.

But on a thrilling day in October 1996, when Manchester United were in town, he hadn’t even made it that far when he scored a real belter.

Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, and Alan Shearer scored for Newcastle at home, putting the Magpies 4-0 up.

With only seven minutes remaining in normal time, Albert picked up the ball 45 yards out, ran 10 yards forward, and chipped the ball over United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

His teammates were barely able to comprehend what they had just witnessed as he wheeled away in delight.

“Remember, Peter Schmeichel was one of the best keepers in the world,” Albert told the Newcastle Chronicle about THAT goal.

He had a habit of straying from his line.

He did it to make it more difficult for attackers to get a good angle on him.

“When I saw him come off his line, I just thought, ‘Why not?'”

“It was Man United and Schmeichel, and I knew it would be talked about for years if it worked out.”

It was 4-0 regardless if it didn’t work.

“That’s why I tried something you wouldn’t expect a defender to do.

Technically, scoring a goal like this is extremely difficult, especially for a defender.

“Scoring that type of goal was a stroke of luck for me.”

Albert’s time at Newcastle, unfortunately, came to an end in the final months.

In 1998, Keegan was fired and replaced by Ruud Gullit, who told Albert that his time had come to an end.

On loan at Fulham, the defender joined up with…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.