After scoring against Chelsea, Liverpool’s Salah is on track to break Arsenal legend Henry’s incredible goal-scoring run.

After scoring against Chelsea, Liverpool’s Salah is on track to break Arsenal legend Henry’s incredible goal involvement streak.

Mo Salah, a Liverpool striker, is on track to break Thierry Henry’s incredible Premier League goals and assists record.

With his superb close range effort at Stamford Bridge last night, the Egyptian King now has 16 goals and nine assists in 20 games this season.

With the goal, he has now scored 25(plus) goals in five consecutive seasons, a feat only Thierry Henry has accomplished.

Between 1999-2000 and 2005-06, the 44-year-old Frenchman had 25(plus) goal involvements in seven consecutive seasons.

Salah’s incredible form this season has propelled him to the top of the scoring charts, with ten goals to Diogo Jota’s ten.

Salah will undoubtedly win his third Premier League Golden Boot award if he continues to score at his current rate for the rest of the season.

His most productive season was 2017-18, when he scored 32 goals, the most by any Premier League player since Alan Shearer’s 34 in 1994-95.

With 23 goals last season, England striker Harry Kane became only the third player in Premier League history to win three Golden Boot awards.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Alan Shearer, who won three consecutive awards between 1994-95 and 1996-97, and Thierry Henry are the other two players to have reached this level.

With four Premier League Golden Boot awards, Henry holds the record for most in a single season, having won it three times in a row from 2003-04 to 2005-06.

Salah will join the Premier League’s elite club of goal scorers if he wins his third Golden Boot, but there are concerns that it will be his last.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Liverpool expires next summer, and contract talks with the Reds appear to have stalled despite interest from a number of clubs.

Salah has been linked with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona in recent months, with Liverpool unwilling to match his exorbitant salary demands.

If Egypt advances to the knockout stages of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Egyptian could miss up to five games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is rumored to be desperate to bolster his attacking ranks in order to aid their title challenge, despite Manchester City leading by ten points.

Luis Diaz, the talented Porto winner, appears to be their top priority, but they will face stiff competition from Newcastle for his signature.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.