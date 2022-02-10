After scoring against Tottenham, Chelsea loanee Armando Broja was seen with a Southampton badge on his chest.

After scoring against Tottenham, Chelsea loanee Armando Broja was spotted with a beating Southampton badge on his chest.

After scoring in Thursday’s 3-2 win at Tottenham, Chelsea loanee Armando Broja was seen beating the Southampton badge on his chest.

As Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints completed an incredible comeback in north London, the striker, 19, netted his sixth Premier League goal of the season.

Southampton is now level!

Armando Broja catches Lloris with a lovely instinctive finish pic.twitter.comHOpehhDNPI

Southampton is reportedly willing to break their transfer record with a £25 million bid for Broja this summer, according to reports.

After a 23rd-minute equalizer against Spurs, the Albanian international did little to downplay talk of a permanent move, proudly beating the Saints crest on his jersey.

Southampton fans fantasized about pulling off a spectacular summer heist, having already snatched top young right-back Tino Livramento from Stamford Bridge.

“We have to buy him,” one exclaimed.

“Tapping the badge, interesting,” another added.

Chelsea thinks he’s good enough, but they can’t ‘trust’ him.

Believe me, he stays at Saints.”

Blues fans, on the other hand, have expressed their desire to see Broja return to Cobham.

“Proper Chels,” said one.

“I’ll take him over Lukaku any day,” someone else said.

“Chelsea adore 3 point Lane,” said another.

Broja is said to be a big fan of Thomas Tuchel’s, who sees him as a part of his Bridge project.

However, when asked about Broja’s future, Saints coach Hasenhuttl was evasive.

“I learned not to look too far ahead in football,” he says.

“I’m relieved that he’s here right now.

He is well-aware of his own needs.

Everything else is coming for him, and our job is to make him better.”

Broja isn’t the only Chelsea player on Southampton’s radar; attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin has also been linked with a move once his loan with Huddersfield Town expires.

