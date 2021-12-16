After scoring against West Ham, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli’sends Soucek back to Slavia Prague’ with ‘filthy’ nutmeg.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI annihilated West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek with a filthy nutmeg shortly after scoring Arsenal’s first goal in a 2-0 victory.

After a good run in behind West Ham’s defense, the 20-year-old confidently slotted home the opener.

Tonight, Gabriel Martinelli was having a good time pic.twitter.com5sOx7np9Zf

He rolled the ball through the legs of Hammers midfielder Soucek, still brimming with confidence.

Martinelli glided past Soucek and passed the ball to teammate Thomas Partey to keep possession.

“Gabriel Martinelli channeling his inner Thierry Henry,” one Arsenal supporter wrote.

“That nutmeg increased Martinelli’s worth by $50 million,” one source said.

On the pitch, the Brazilian was ‘having the time of his life.’

Following the game, Mikel Arteta singled out Martinelli for praise, praising his vigor.

“Well, it was certainly one of the best in every aspect of the game,” he said.

“He was cramping again, and while he still needs to mature in that area, his overall understanding of the game is improving.

“He’s capable of incorporating some gears into his game.”

He’s still doing everything at 100 miles per hour at times, but the energy and quality he displays is exceptional.”

