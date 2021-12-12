After scoring for Milan against Udinese, Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins the ranks of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

After scoring for Milan against Udinese, Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the elite company.

Ibrahimovic, 40, scored a dramatic overhead kick in the 92nd minute to rescue a point for AC Milan in Udinese on Saturday night.

Ronaldo, 36, and Messi, 34, have 483 and 475 goals to their names, respectively.

However, the Swedish superstar has now joined them in a spectacular way.

He’s scored 300 goals in four of Europe’s Big Five leagues, with the Bundesliga being the exception.

In the process, Ibrahimovic has amassed a trophy cabinet of silverware.

With Juventus, Inter, and AC Milan, as well as Barcelona, PSG, and Manchester United, he has won Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, and the Europa League.

This total excludes his 104 goals for Malmo, Ajax, and LA Galaxy.

“Why be a Fiat when you can be a Ferrari,” the flamboyant striker famously said.

As Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in football legend, the Ferrari has now joined the Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce in the garage.

After Beto put Udinese ahead early in the game, AC Milan were just moments away from a shock defeat at Udinese on Saturday night.

But when Ibrahimovic sat up for a late ball into the box, the story had only one conclusion.

The classy Swede confirmed his membership in the 300 club with an acrobatic finish that found the back of the net.

The draw keeps AC Milan in first place in Serie A, but a win at Cagliari today will lift Inter above them.

The Hour Has Come, and the Zlatan Has Arrived

Milan salvages a point against Udinese after Ibrahimovi scores his 300th goal in Europe’s top five leagues.

