After scoring his first Roma goals, Jose Mourinho gives teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan a £670 pair of SHOES.

Jose Mourinho rewards new Roma sensation Felix Afena-Gyan with a pair of £670 shoes after his two goals against Genoa.

The 18-year-old came on in the 74th minute with the game scoreless and had a huge impact on the game, scoring twice to secure a 2-0 victory.

Afena-Gyan even stormed over to the touchline and grabbed Mourinho in celebration of his first Roma goal.

And, to thank him for his efforts, the Special One gave his new star a pair of high-end shoes on Monday.

“I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive,” Mourinho said in his post-match press conference on Sunday.

“They cost €800, so he dashed over and warned me not to forget! The first thing I do tomorrow morning is go out and buy him the boots.”

As he tried on the shoes in front of Mourinho, Afena-Gyan looked ecstatic, and the two embraced.

And according to the Special One, the teen is destined for greatness in the game.

“I’m sorry for the Primavera squad (Roma U23s), but Felix will stay with us,” Mourinho said with a smile.

“What struck me the most was his calm demeanor in front of the net.

He has a strong mentality, even if his technique isn’t great.

“You get these kids these days who think they know everything, but he is humble, and you can tell he just absorbs everything from everyone around him.”

That’s incredible.”

Meanwhile, Afena-Gyan heaped praise on Mourinho and expressed gratitude for his faith in him.

“He is teaching me a lot, and I am learning a lot from him,” Afena-Gyan continued.

“He is a great person who has accomplished a great deal in his career.

It’s a pleasure to collaborate with him.

“He motivates me to do everything I can to improve in the future on a daily basis.”

As a result, I am delighted to be working alongside Jose Mourinho.

I’d like to express my gratitude to him.”

