After scoring the game-winning goal against Barcelona, Valverde mocked Lionel Messi with his iconic shirt-holding celebration.

FEDERICO VALVERDE scored the game-winning goal for Real Madrid against Barcelona, then mocked Lionel Messi’s celebration.

Real will play in the Spanish Super Cup final after the Uruguayan international scored deep into extra time.

And the midfielder capped off his performance by imitating one of Messi’s most famous moments.

Just like Messi did at the Bernabeu in 2017, the 23-year-old whipped off his shirt and held it aloft, his name and number facing the crowd.

After Valverde’s 3-2 victory, fans online were quick to react to his gesture.

“Every masterpiece has its cheap copy,” Keerat Singh wrote on Instagram.

“Couldn’t lace Messi’s boots, though,” Justin Gardiner wrote.

“It hit different when Messi did it at their house,” David Badaro wrote.

“It wasn’t even an impressive win, went to extra time with a Barca team that had players returning from injuries and covid,” user akash_3002 added.

The game was held at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Real’s Vinicius Jr scored the first goal, but Luuk de Jong equalized just before halftime.

Los Blancos led 2-1 after a Karim Benzema goal, but an Ansu Fati goal seven minutes before the final whistle forced extra time.

Valverde then took advantage of a late Real breakaway to score from close range and break Barca’s hearts.

