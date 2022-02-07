After Senegal’s victory over Egypt in the Afcon final, Sadio Mane sends a heartfelt message to Liverpool pal Mo Salah.

‘It’s not over yet,’ Sadio Mane tells Liverpool pal Mo Salah after Senegal beat Egypt in the Afcon final.

After Senegal defeated Egypt on penalties in the Africa Cup of Nations final, SADIO MANE revealed what he told Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

The Senegalese superstar scored the game-winning penalty to give his country the title of best in Africa.

But, while his teammates went over to their fans to celebrate, Mane sought out his Liverpool pal Salah.

Mane told beIN SPORTS that he told Salah that he is a “great player.”

“I told him he’s still a great player, and it’s a pleasure to play for the same club,” he said.

“I have a great deal of admiration for him, and he has given everything for his country.”

“Unfortunately, he did not win, but that does not mean his career is over.”

“I also told him that he still has a lot of things to win, including the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023,” she added.

They have a young team, so maybe one day they will win.”

Mane squandered a golden opportunity to seal the victory inside the first 90 minutes, missing from the penalty spot after Salah advised Man of the Match goalkeeper Gabaski on where his Reds team-mate usually puts them.

He reflected on the incident, saying, “It was a big blow for me when I missed the first penalty.”

“However, my teammates approached me and told me, ‘Sadio, we lose together and win together.’

We’re familiar with you.

Keep going, you’ve done far too much for us.’

“I think it made a difference when I got the second one because it made me stronger.”

“All the boys came up to me and said, ‘Sadio, we trust you,’ which motivated me even more.

“The trophy is for the entire Senegalese team; everyone deserves it.”