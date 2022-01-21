After serving three years in prison, disgraced Arsenal Fan TV regular DT issues a grovelling statement.

After serving three years in prison for stalking, kidnapping, and assaulting an ex-girlfriend, DT – real name Liam Goodenough – has issued a statement.

At a court hearing on November 12, Goodenough was initially sentenced to 12 months in prison.

However, under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, this case was referred to the Court of Appeal, and the sentence was increased to three years.

For the first time, he has taken responsibility for his actions.

“I know a lot of you would have seen the news about me this week and I know I have let a lot of you down,” he said on social media. “But there are always two sides to a story, and mine will be told in good time.”

“I now know I was suffering from a mental breakdown and that night I simply snapped after months of receiving help and guidance.”

“I’m not trying to justify my actions; I’m just trying to give you an idea of what was going on in my life at the time.”

All I ask is that you read the important parts of the report rather than the sensationalized headline.

“I can’t express my regret enough for putting my ex-partner through this.

An eight-year relationship will now be remembered for nine minutes of insanity, for which I will be eternally sorry.

“I’ve also heard about a statement issued by someone I referred to as a friend; once again, I’ll address this and its contents in due time!”

“I’m sorry for disappointing you all; I don’t deserve anything, but please accept my apologies.”

“Take care, and I’ll see you in a couple of years.”

When Goodenough was sentenced, the court heard how he followed his ex-girlfriend on a date.

He drove to a hotel where the victim was staying, where he verbally abused her and assaulted her companion, using a tracker on her phone.

He also took pictures of her ‘in a state of undress.’

“Goodenough dragged the victim out of the hotel room to his car, implying that he had a knife and that her son was in the vehicle,” according to the court report.

“However, she attempted to flee when she realized her son was not in the car.

A bystander intervened, allowing the victim to exit the vehicle while Goodenough escaped.”

Following the news that DT had been sentenced to three years in prison, AFTV issued their own statement earlier this week.

