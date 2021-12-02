After Shawn Porter’s victory, Terence Crawford will leave the legendary Top Rank promotion and pursue a superfight with Errol Spence Jr.

Following Shawn Porter’s victory, Terence Crawford will leave the legendary Top Rank promotion and pursue a superfight with Errol Spence Jr.

TERENCE CRAWFORD has announced his departure from Top Rank and has set his sights on a superfight with Errol Spence Jr.

With a stoppage victory over Shawn Porter, the American superstar completed his deal with legendary promoter Bob Arum.

Crawford confirmed he was moving on during the post-fight press conference, sitting next to Arum.

“I’m pretty sure my decision has already been made,” he said.

“If Bob couldn’t get me the Spence fight when I was with him, how can he get me the Spence fight now that I’m not?”

“Right now, I’m concentrating on my career and wishing everyone the best.”

Spence, 31, was ringside to see Porter, 34, lose in the tenth round after two knockdowns.

“He was at my fight?” Crawford, 34, asked. “That boy said he’d never come to my fight, but now he’s at my fight.”

“You saw what I did against Porter versus what he did against me.”

In the welterweight division, who is currently ranked number one?

“You all know who I’m looking for.”

He’s been getting a lot of flak from me.

Perhaps I’ll increase my weight to 154 pounds.

Perhaps Spence Jr will take me on.”

Spence defeated Porter on points in 2019 and has also defeated Kell Brook, 34, Mikey Garcia, 33, and Danny Garcia, 33.

Crawford, on the other hand, is a three-division champion and the undisputed welterweight champion.

“I don’t require Spence Jr.,” he explained.

Since I arrived here, I’ve been the division’s No. 1 player.

“I’m a three-weight world champion and undisputed world champion; I came to welterweight and won a title in my first fight.”

Spence was set to fight Manny Pacquiao, 42, in August to defend his WBC and IBF titles.

However, he was injured in sparring and had surgery, with Yordenis Ugas, 35, taking his place to defeat now-retired Pacquiao.

Spence confirmed that he intends to fight again in the early part of next year as he recovers.

“Everyone has to wait,” he told EsNEWS.

I’m bringing a big one back with me.

It’s going to be a big one when I come back.

“I’ll still be at 147.”

In February or March, I hope to be fighting again.

“Let’s see what happens.”

