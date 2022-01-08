After shining against Chesterfield, Chelsea find a transfer solution for Ben Chilwell’s injury in 17-year-old Lewis Hall.

After impressing against Chesterfield, Chelsea find a replacement for Ben Chilwell in 17-year-old Lewis Hall.

Emerson Palmieri? Ryan Bertrand? Sergino Dest? LUCAS DIGNE?

All three have been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent weeks as potential replacements for Ben Chilwell, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Has Chelsea already identified a player who can step in and replace Chilwell without having to spend any money?

They have, without a doubt.

The most shocking aspect of this is that said player is only 17 years old and is already willing, capable, and good enough to play.

Lewis Hall made his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup, assisting the Blues to a 3-0 victory over Chesterfield.

But he didn’t just show up and do his job; he showed up and was one of Chelsea’s best players – and my man of the match – with three Chelsea goals to his name.

Hall is a player I’ve been keeping a close eye on in the academy this season, purely because I believe he’s been our best academy player so far and the one to watch.

He’s made me sit up and take notice, and I’m sure others will do the same after seeing him.

He knows everything there is to know about his game, and he demonstrated at Stamford Bridge that he has the maturity and intelligence to play in Thomas Tuchel’s system.

There’s no doubt that Chelsea’s head coach was enthralled by Hall’s performance and pondering whether he needed to pursue one of the above names.

In 17-year-old Hall, he has everything he needs to fill in for Chilwell until he returns.

Chelsea displayed their class, but it was Hall who stood out as the player who appeared most at ease in the Chelsea senior team.

He has a bright future ahead of him, and now is the time to integrate him and launch that future.

