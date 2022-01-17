After shining at the AFCON with Tunisia, Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is set to make his first-team debut.

After starring for Tunisia at the AFCON, Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is set to make his first-team debut.

Ralf Rangnick is reportedly lining up Manchester United prodigy Hannibal Mejbri for a first-team role.

The 18-year-old midfielder was reportedly approached by several Championship clubs, including Reading, about a loan deal, according to Goal.

Mejbri dazzled with Tunisia at last year’s Arab Cup, and he’s looking good with his country at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Mejbri and United, on the other hand, turned down offers in order to give the player more international experience.

Mejbri will also continue to train at Carrington for the remainder of the season.

And, with club officials impressed by his progress, Mejbri could soon be a regular in Rangnick’s first team.

When Mejbri turned down the opportunity to take a vacation after the Arab Cup, opting instead to continue training ahead of the AFCON, the German tactician was said to be overjoyed.

Rangnick said last month that once Mejbri’s time at the tournament is up, he plans to integrate him into the senior set-up.

“I watched the Arab Cup final before his substitution and I’m fully aware that we have another good, highly-talented player coming from our youth ranks,” Rangnick said.

“Hopefully, after the Africa Cup of Nations, he will be able to train with us on a regular basis and be a part of our team.”

Meanwhile, Mejbri has delighted United fans by revealing Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta, and Ronaldinho are his three idols.

“Obviously, I have role models,” Mejbri explained, “but they don’t play much football anymore!”

“You had Zinedine Zidane, who was one of the best players in the world, and you had Ronaldinho, who was fantastic on the wing.”

[Andres] Iniesta plays a bit more aggressively.

“So I try to learn from watching players like that, but we also have some really talented players in my national team, so I’m hoping to learn from them.”

