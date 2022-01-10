After signing a new contract, Samuel Umtiti agrees to reduce Barcelona’s wages in order for Ferran Torres to be registered.

SAMUEL UMTITI’S contract with Barcelona has been extended until 2026.

The Frenchman has agreed to a pay cut, allowing the Catalan giants to sign Ferran Torres in accordance with LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.

In recent months, Umtiti has been heavily linked with a move away from the Nou Camp, but he has agreed to stay.

His contract had a year and a half left on it.

“FC Barcelona and Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to extend his contract until 30 June 2026,” said a Barca statement on Monday.

“The French defender has agreed to forego a portion of his salary for the remaining year and a half of his contract.

“FC Barcelona will be able to increase its ‘financial fair play’ quota and thus register Ferran Torres with the Spanish Professional Football League thanks to this contract extension.”