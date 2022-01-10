Frazer Clarke, an Olympic gold medalist, will make his pro boxing debut on the undercard of Amir Khan vs Kell Brook, following his signing with Anthony Joshua.

Joe Joyce, 30, spent more than a decade as an amateur before being chosen as Team GB’s heavyweight representative at Rio 2016.

But, in Tokyo last year, he finally got his chance and took it, winning a medal despite missing out on the gold medal competition due to a nasty cut in the semi-finals.

He’s now signed with 258 MGT, Anthony Joshua’s management team.

He’s also agreed to fight on Sky Sports under the BOXXER banner.

Clarke, a long-time sparring partner of Joshua’s, will appear in the highly-anticipated Brook-Khan show on February 19 at the Manchester Arena.

He said, “I am ecstatic to be making my debut on such a historic night in British boxing.”

“I’m totally committed to putting on a fantastic and entertaining show.”

“It’s incredible to be on the undercard of Amir and Kell.”

“Manchester United has a special place in my heart, and it’s an honor to start my journey in front of their fans.”

Clarke plans to follow in Joshua’s footsteps and become a pro world heavyweight champion.

The Staffordshire-born fighter has set lofty goals for himself as he begins a new chapter in his career.

“My goal is world dominance,” he continued, “but it all starts at home.”

“All of these fighters – Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali – have great amateur pedigrees, but to be a professional world champion is the dream.”

“To finally be here is an incredible feeling.

“I’m going to do it right the first time, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Meanwhile, British rivals Khan and Brook will face off in the main event on February 19.

The two have been linked to a fight for the better part of a decade, and now they’re finally meeting in their final years.