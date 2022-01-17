After six months without a club, Newcastle cult hero Ben Arfa is set to rejoin Lille on a free transfer.

After six months without a club, Newcastle cult hero Ben Arfa is’set to return to football with Lille on a free transfer.’

Following SIX MONTHS without a club, HATEM BEN ARFA is reportedly on his way to Lille in Ligue 1.

After his contract with Bordeaux expired last summer, the former Newcastle United midfielder became a free agent.

However, the 34-year-old is expected to return to the French champions in the near future.

“Hatem Ben Arfa to Lille as a free agent,” Italian journalist Nicolo Schira tweeted on Monday morning.

Last week, Ben Arfa’s representatives met with Lille representatives to discuss a short-term contract, with reports claiming that his signing was conditional on Yusuf Yazici leaving the club.

And late last weekend, The Mastiffs’ interest in the former France international was confirmed.

“Discussions with CSKA Moscow are still ongoing, but we do not have an agreement as of right now,” President Olivier Letang told RMC.

“In fact, we’d like to replace Yusuf if he leaves.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Ben Arfa is a free agent, he has quality, and he could be of interest to us.”

“The first step, which is an agreement with the Moscow club for Yusuf’s departure, hasn’t been completed yet, so I can’t say anything else.”

“Anything can happen until everything is finalized.”

After being released from his contract with Newcastle in January 2015, Ben Arfa has become a bit of a nomad.

Over the last seven years, the forward has represented FIVE different clubs, including Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Ben Arfa spent two years at the Parc des Princes before moving to Rennes, Valladolid, and Bordeaux.

Ben Arfa has only played 103 times for the five clubs he has played for.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS