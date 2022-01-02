After slashing the price by £800k, Ryan Giggs finally sells his house for £2.7 million.

After slashing the price by £800k, Ryan Giggs sells his house for £2.7 million.

RYAN Giggs has sold his old house for £2.7 million, despite having to reduce the asking price by £800,000.

After the five-bedroom mansion failed to sell for more than two years, the ex-Man United star, 48, lowered the price.

Before the couple divorced in 2017, he lived in a luxury family home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, with his ex-wife Stacey and their two children.

It is on a secure gated plot and has a swimming pool, cinema room, and bar.

Giggs now shares a £1.7 million home with ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

Later this month, he will go on trial for assaulting Kate, 36, and her younger sister Emma.

He has temporarily resigned as Wales manager despite denying the allegations.

