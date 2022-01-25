After smashing a child with a ball at 75 mph at the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios makes amends with a gift.

After smashing a child with a ball at 75 mph during the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios makes amends with a gift.

NICK KYRGIOS made a young boy cry by hitting him with a tennis ball at a speed of around 75 miles per hour.

However, the Australian star quickly made amends with a fantastic gift.

In the men’s doubles at the Australian Open, Kyrgios, 26, has been wowing the crowds with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

However, he made the rowdy Kia Arena fans cringe early in today’s quarter-final when a stray put-away hit a young boy in the crowd.

A let had been served by Kokkinakis and floated back to Kyrgios.

The Australian smacked the ball over the net for what would have been a clean winner even if he hadn’t needed to.

However, it slammed into the court with such force that it slammed into the spectators.

As Kyrgios realized what he had done, his face fell, and he immediately sought to make amends.

As the world No115 took a spare racquet from his bag and handed it into the crowd, the gasps turned to cheers.

The little boy’s frown faded into a bright smile as he received it.

The electrifying atmosphere then helped Kyrgios and Kokkinakis defeat sixth seeds Tim Puetz and Michael Venus, securing a surprise semi-final berth.

“There’s nothing like it when we walk through that tunnel,” Kokkinakis said after the game.

This is ideal; we don’t want anything else.

“Hopefully, Craig (Tiley) is keeping an eye on us and keeps us on the court.”

The more rowdy, the better.

Come on out, sink your p**s.”

“Unreal scenes,” Kyrgios concluded.

“I’m not done; to be honest, I want to win this f**king thing.”

In the semi-finals, the ‘Special Ks’ will face third-seeded Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers.

After dumping No. 1 seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic out of the tournament last week, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were ‘offered a FIGHT’ by a coach and trainer.