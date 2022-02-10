After speaking with Inter Milan star Alexis Sanchez, Jose Mourinho explains why the Chilean was ‘not happy’ at Manchester United.

JOSE MOURINHO has explained why Alexis Sanchez was dissatisfied at Manchester United.

After four years with Arsenal, the Chilean international joined United in January 2018.

However, he was unable to match that level of play for the Red Devils, scoring only five times in 45 games.

His poor form for Man Utd coincided with him being paid a ludicrous weekly wage of £505,000.

In the summer of 2019, he was able to secure a transfer to Inter Milan, where he is still playing.

Mourinho, who coached Sanchez for the first year of his time at the Theatre of Dreams, spoke with the player during Inter’s 2-0 victory over his side on Tuesday.

Sanchez scored a stunning second goal for Simone Inzaghi’s side, ensuring their place in the cup semi-finals.

Following Roma’s defeat, Mourinho revealed their conversation, saying: “I spoke with him [Sanchez] at the start of the match.”

“He wasn’t happy in England; it wasn’t his natural habitat; it’s here.”

Sanchez’s form in Italy has improved, with the South American scoring 17 goals in two and a half seasons with Inter.

Inter fans greeted Mourinho with a banner that read, “Welcome back home, Jose,” as he returned to the club.

The players from Roma, on the other hand, did not receive the same warm welcome, and Inter got off to a flying start, scoring on their first attack.

After just two minutes, Edin Dzeko, an ex-Roma striker, converted an Ivan Perisic cross.

As the game progressed, Roma’s sluggish defense appeared to become more solid, but Mourinho’s team was wasteful going forward.

In the 68th minute, Sanchez doubled Inter’s lead with a sublime strike into the top corner from outside the box.

Roma will now concentrate on finishing in the top four of Serie A after being knocked out of the cup.

They are currently in seventh place, six points outside of the Champions League places.

Inter, who were defeated by rivals AC Milan in the derby last weekend, are currently leading the table by one point.

