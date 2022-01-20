After ‘SPITTING AT STEWARD’ during Tottenham’s win over Leicester, a fan was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Despite trailing the Foxes 2-1 in extra time, Spurs pulled off a dramatic late comeback to win 3-2.

Steven Bergwijn, who could be on his way to Ajax, scored twice off the bench to help Antonio Conte’s side close the gap on the top four.

However, the game has been overshadowed by the news that a fan was arrested at the King Power Stadium.

“A 22-year-old Bedfordshire man has been arrested on suspicion of assault,” a Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said.

He’ll be held by the cops for the time being.

“At the game, he allegedly spat at a steward.”

