After Spurs’ Covid-19 outbreak, Antonio Conte was forced to prepare for Liverpool by using DUMMIES instead of players.

ANTONIO CONTE attempted to resolve Tottenham’s Covid crisis by employing DUMMIES rather than players.

However, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose side faces Liverpool tomorrow, ejected the mannequins because they hampered his attempts to change tactics.

Rennes and Brighton were both postponed for the Italians, while Leicester’s home game against them on Thursday was canceled.

“To try something tactically, if you want to play a formation, you need 20 players, and it wasn’t easy to do,” Conte explained.

“I had to stop because I had to train with mannequins.”

“It wasn’t easy,” says the author.

That isn’t the case.

Now we have full training sessions, but dealing with this situation and training the players was undoubtedly difficult.

It was extremely difficult to have 12 players.”

Only two Spurs players remain out with Covid, but the team will be short on match sharpness tomorrow.

“We didn’t have a training session for three days in the last two weeks, then we had a training session with only ten or twelve players,” Conte explained.

The Under-23s also had Covid.”

When asked if he wanted the Liverpool game to go ahead, the Spurs manager dodged the question.

“We’re prepared to do and follow whatever the Premier League decides,” he said.

There are rules that must be followed and respected.

“Undoubtedly, the situation is not straightforward for all of the teams.

We’re ready to engage in some friendly competition.

It was the same against Leicester, Rennes, and in every game.”

“Honestly, this is a personal matter,” he said when asked if players should be vaccinated.

I’ve had my vaccinations and would prefer that others do so as well, but each individual must make the best decision for himself.”

Conte intends to meet with the club soon to discuss January transfer targets.

Spurs are expected to make some moves, with fringe players leaving and reinforcements arriving.

Certainly, we’ll try to have a meeting in the coming days to talk about the situation and see if there’s a way to improve the squad.

The recent outbreak of Covid has caused a pause in discussions with Fabio Paratici, managing director of football.

“We’re not thinking about the transfer window right now,” Conte said, “because we’ve had many, many problems to face and try to solve.”

“Right now, I’m making a judgment call on the entire squad.”

