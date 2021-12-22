After starting Koumetio, Bradley, and Morton in the Carabao Cup tie against Leicester, Liverpool’s young players are rated.

After starting Koumetio, Bradley, and Morton in the Carabao Cup tie against Leicester, Liverpool’s youngsters are rated.

Following positive Covid tests, Liverpool started three teenagers, with Van Dijk and Thiago isolating.

Following the announcement that the Premier League would not implement a “firebreak” to combat rising Covid cases, Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders made no apologies for admitting that the Reds were suffering from a fixture backlog.

“I think it’s absurd [not to postpone games],” Ljinders said ahead of Leicester City’s Carabao Cup quarter-final.

“You’ll have to inquire as to why the teams want to play.

It would make sense to have more time before the next game with the Covid cases being so fresh.”

With that in mind, it seemed inevitable that Liverpool would field a weakened team against Leicester City at Anfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher was named in goal again, while Conor Bradley, Billy Koumetio, and Tyler Morton were all named in the starting XI for Liverpool.

In other circumstances, it might have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to impress, but due to Jamie Vardy’s rampage, the tie will have to be remembered as a difficult, albeit valuable, lesson for the trio.

James Milner, Diogo Jota, and Ibrahima Konate were all substituted in their place.

510 Billy Koumetio

Koumetio made his Liverpool debut in the Champions League against FC Midtjylland a year ago, and despite the fact that he is still only 19, he is still prone to individual errors and struggled with Leicester’s counter-attack.

510 Conor Bradley

In the build-up to Leicester’s goal, the right-back showed flashes of promise but was sloppy in possession.

610 Tyler Morton

Morton kept his place despite being booked early in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

He is, however, hardworking, and he is perhaps unlucky to be thrown into the deep end so soon after Thiago’s positive Covid test.

That also applied to Koumetio, who was deployed with Neco Williams higher up the pitch due to the absence of Nat Phillips (Virgil van Dijk has also tested positive) and Bradley.

NA – OwenBeck

The 19-year-old came on late in the game to replace Kostas Tsimikas, who had been struggling in left-back in place of Andy Robertson.

Liverpool youngsters rated vs Leicester after Koumetio, Bradley and Morton start in Carabao Cup tie