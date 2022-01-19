After Steven Bergwijn’s incredible comeback win, Leicester vs Tottenham: Player ratings, reactions, and analysis

After Steven Bergwijn’s incredible comeback win, Leicester vs Tottenham: Player ratings, reaction, and analysis

The Dutchman came on as a substitute and scored in the 96th and 97th minutes to give Spurs a crucial three points.

Kane 38′, Bergwijn 90(plus)4′, 90(plus)6′) (Daka 24′, Maddison 76′

Steven Bergwijn scored twice in stoppage time to give Tottenham a 3-2 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Spurs got off to a flying start, with Harry Kane having one attempt cleared off the line by Luke Thomas and another hitting the crossbar from a corner.

In the first 20 minutes, Davinson Sanchez also squandered a golden chance to put the visitors ahead.

But, as is so often the case in the Premier League, Spurs were made to pay for their frivolity when Patson Daka put Leicester ahead against the run of play.

With Jamie Vardy out with an injury and Kelechi Iheanacho at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Zambian took advantage of his opportunity with a well-taken finish.

Spurs, on the other hand, fought back and tied the game through Kane.

The England captain raced forward after receiving a probing pass from Harry Winks, turned Caglar Soyuncu inside out, and side-footed a finish into the bottom corner.

It was his 18th goal in only 17 games against the Foxes, with whom he had a disappointing loan spell in 2013.

After the restart, Antonio Conte’s side continued to create chances, but the hosts looked dangerous on the counter-attack, and it was from a break that they scored what appeared to be the game-winner.

After coming on as a substitute, Harvey Barnes made his first contribution by teeing up James Maddison, whose deflected effort went past Hugo Lloris.

Bergwijn, who came on as a substitute with 11 minutes left, had other ideas, rifling in a half-volley in the 94th minute before rounding Schmeichel and slotting into an empty net two minutes later, extending Conte’s Premier League unbeaten run to nine games.

