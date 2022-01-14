After struggling against relegation favorites, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was taken aback by the quality of the Premier League.

After struggling against relegation favorites, Man Utd manager Ralf Rangnick was stunned by the quality of the Premier League.

After a stuttering start to his reign at Old Trafford, RALF RANGNICK admits he was taken aback by the standard of struggling clubs in the Premier League.

He has played all three relegation-zone clubs in his first seven games as Manchester United manager.

He was fortunate to win 1-0 at bottom-placed Norwich thanks to a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, and he was fortunate again to earn a point at second-placed Newcastle despite being outplayed.

They beat Burnley 3-1, but only for the first 35 minutes.

“What has surprised me a little is that the teams in the lower ranks of the league are very physical and tactically astute, playing in a very organized way, and even against the bottom teams, it is never easy in this league,” Rangnick said.

“Top teams have a chance to lose those games.”

“If the top teams in Germany, such as Bayern Munich, play the bottom teams in ten games, they will usually win eight or nine.”

Despite the fact that Rangnick has only lost one of his seven games in charge, he admits that his team’s performance has not been stellar.

At the back, things have definitely improved.

Prior to his arrival, they were leaking goals like a sieve, but since then, they’ve kept three clean sheets and only conceded one goal in the other four games.

He admits, however, that he is still working on finding the right balance in the side to gain more control over games.

“I knew this wasn’t going to happen overnight,” he said.

It’s still in the works.

We have, however, shown that we have conceded fewer goals than we did a few weeks ago.

“It’s also about game control, and while we’ve made some progress, there’s still room for improvement.”

“We need to find the best possible formation, make sure we have the best, freshest players on the field, and this means we can change formations during the game or from one game to the next.”

“It’s still a work in progress with a lot of room for improvement.”

The most important thing Rangnick is still trying to get his players to do when they lose possession is press high up the pitch, something we haven’t seen much of since his first game in charge, when they beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

“It’s about how proactive you can be when the other team has possession, not being weak when they’re on the counter-attack or allowing them too many spaces, and gaining possession,” he explained.

