After struggling at PSG, Kylian Mbappe advises Lionel Messi to change positions in order to get back to his best.

Lionel Messi, according to Kylian MBAPPE, needs to change positions if he wants to succeed at Paris Saint-Germain.

Since signing a free transfer from Barcelona last summer, Messi has only scored two league goals.

On the right of a star-studded PSG attack that includes Mbappe and former Nou Camp pal Neymar, the Argentina legend appears uneasy.

Last month, reports surfaced linking Messi to a return to the Catalan capital.

The forward, on the other hand, scored in Sunday’s 5-1 victory over Ligue 1 champions Lille.

Messi is now set for a run of games in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI after recovering from coronavirus.

Messi, on the other hand, according to Mbappe, should not be starting on the right wing.

Instead, the striker believes Messi is at his best as a central attacker.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Pochettino is currently using Mbappe in that position, which is ironic.

However, the Frenchman appears to be content with Messi leading PSG’s attack.

“Is it better when Leo is in the middle? Yes, but I’m not the coach,” Mbappe said.

“To be involved in a game, Leo needs to be on the ball, feel the game and the match.”

“I believe it is an excellent opportunity for him.

He can move around and take off now that he’s free.

“I can play anywhere,” says the narrator.

I started in the middle, then moved to the right, and now I’m on the left, but I still have some movement freedom.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.