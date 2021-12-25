After struggling in 2021, Newcastle transfer target James Ward-Prowse sends a Christmas Day message to Southampton fans.

After his struggles in 2021, Newcastle transfer target James Ward-Prowse sends a Christmas Day message to Southampton fans.

SOUTHAMPTON captain James Ward-Prowse sent a Christmas Day message to the club’s supporters, thanking them for their unwavering support in the run-up to the 2021 season.

After a difficult calendar year for the British public, the 27-year-old has urged Saints fans to stay safe and enjoy the festivities.

The reported Newcastle target admitted that results have been poor ahead of Southampton’s Boxing Day match at West Ham.

Last season, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team finished 15th, the same position they are in this season.

Southampton has won only three of their 17 Premier League games, scoring only 16 goals and losing six times.

Ward-Prowse, on the other hand, has had a fantastic year, becoming the club’s top earner in August after signing a new long-term contract.

The 27-year-old was named Southampton’s Player of the Season and Fans’ Footballer of the Year, in addition to scoring twice in five England appearances.

“I think from our perspective, it’s a big thank you for all of your support,” the academy graduate told the Daily Echo.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“It’s been a difficult year for us, not only in terms of some of the results, but also in terms of the constant support you’ve given us through some really difficult times.”

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve all taken a hard look at what matters most to us as individuals.”

“We recognize that we play a significant role in people’s lives in terms of giving something back and making their weeks complete with a positive Saturday result.

“Making you happy is our primary goal.”

“Thank you all so much; please stay safe and have a wonderful Christmas and New Year.”

When the Saints visit the London Stadium on Boxing Day, Ward-Prowse will be looking for his fourth top-flight goal of the season.

Southampton are looking for their first victory since a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at St Mary’s on November 5.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.