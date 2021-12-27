After suffering a traumatic brain injury, wrestling legend Markus Crane died in 2019 at the age of 33.

Markus Crane, a WWE legend, died of a traumatic brain injury in 2019 at the age of 33.

Markus Crane, the star of GAME CHANGER Wrestling, died at the age of 33, two years after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Crane’s favorite concert venue, GCW, confirmed the tragic news on Twitter on Monday.

“GCW is saddened by Markus Crane’s death.

Markus embodied the GCW spirit as a performer. He was an outlaw and an underdog.

In the ring, he was fearless and adamant about beating the odds.

“From the beginning, he was a vital part of GCW’s early success and was the heart and soul of our roster.”

Markus was a GCW and Deathmatch Wrestling fanatic.

The independent wrestling company added, “We were proud to have him represent GCW at Korakuen Hall during our inaugural show in Japan.”

