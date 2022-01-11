After suffering an injury during Manchester United’s win over Aston Villa, Diogo Dalot shows off a horrific ankle gash that shows BONE.

DIOGO DALOT suffered a serious injury in Manchester United’s FA Cup victory over Aston Villa, and it’s not one for the faint of heart.

In a 1-0 victory over Steven Gerrard’s side, the right-back went down just after the half-hour mark.

Initially, it appeared that Dalot would have to be replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but the latter sat back on the bench as Dalot battled through treatment.

Despite the 22-year-old slicing his ankle open so badly that his BONE could be seen through the cut, he was acquitted.

Dalot bravely continued playing despite the horrific injury, and Manchester United’s medics stitched him back up at full time.

Fortunately for him, no long-term damage was done, as he joked on Twitter this morning.

“I appreciate the messages,” Dalot wrote.

It’s all good now, thanks to the Doctor’s assistance.

“On to the next one! An excellent image for anatomy buffs.”

After the game, United fans praised his dedication on social media, saying they were amazed he was able to keep going.

With rumors circulating about Manchester United’s dressing room harmony, Dalot’s bravery was exactly what Red Devils supporters needed to see.

“You’re a warrior, Diogo,” one person wrote on social media in response to the injury.

More players like you are needed.”

“He played through it? Yeah, give him that right-back spot for the rest of the season,” one person said.

In recent weeks, the right-back has shone for United, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has made him his first choice at right-back.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan and was linked with a summer transfer.

AC Milan were interested in bringing him back on loan, but the deal fell through.

However, it appears that his recent good form has finally put those rumors to rest.

