After Sunday’s games, the ESPN computer updates its Super Bowl forecast.

After Sunday’s games, ESPN’s computer updates its Super Bowl prediction.

After tonight, the first round of the NFL Playoffs will be over.

Only eight teams will be able to compete in Super Bowl LVI.

Despite the fact that one game remains to be played–the Rams-Cardinals on Monday Night Football–ESPN has updated its Football Power Index (FPI) projections for the remainder of the postseason.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, still have the best numerical odds of making it to the big game.

The Bucs have a 40.6 percent chance of winning the NFC North, according to the FPI.

The Buffalo Bills, who have a 33.0% chance of winning the AFC, are their most likely opponent in the big game, according to FPI calculations.

The Kansas City Chiefs, with 32.4 percent, are right behind them.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers have a 35.5 percent chance of making the Super Bowl.

Green Bay, like last year, isn’t expected to beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, according to the FPI.

The most recent FPI projections are available here.

