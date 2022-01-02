After Sunday’s loss, the Chiefs revealed some devastating injury news.

Following Sunday’s loss, the Chiefs revealed some devastating injury news.
On Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on a last-second field goal, clinching the AFC North for Zac Taylor’s team.
Andy Reid’s team had a difficult day on the whole.
After the game, Kansas City offensive line coach Andy Reid revealed some devastating injury news.
Lucas Niang, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line, is thought to have torn his patellar tendon.
A calf strain was suffered by another offensive lineman, Orlando Brown.
Chiefs Announced Crushing Injury News After Sunday’s Loss
Lucas Niang tore his patellar tendon, per Coach Reid. Orlando Brown sustained a calf strain in warmups.
