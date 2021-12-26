After surprisingly never winning a Ballon d’Or, Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he doesn’t need one to prove he is “the best.”

After surprising never winning a Ballon d’Or, Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he doesn’t need one to prove he is “the best.”

The fact that ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has never won the Ballon d’Or doesn’t bother him.

And the Swedish legend insisted he didn’t need the trophy to prove he was the best.

At an event in Milan, Ibra was promoting his new book, “Adrenaline.”

“I don’t need the Ballon d’Or to prove that I am the best,” he told reporters.

The AC Milan star has never even come close to finishing in the top three for the world’s best player award.

Lionel Messi, a former Barcelona teammate, won a record seventh trophy at the Paris ceremony this year.

Mino Raiola, Ibrahimovic’s superagent, recently stated that he couldn’t take the award seriously because his client had never won one before.

At the San Siro, however, the 40-year-old insisted he was motivated by league titles rather than personal trophies.

“It’s the mentality,” he continued. “I train the same way I play.”

“Every day is a final,” says the narrator.

When I first arrived in Milan, things were difficult, but we eventually formed a group.

We’ve created a party atmosphere that’s out of this world.

“There was also the pandemic, but the staff here is fantastic.”

I’ve worked with other teams in the past, but this one is truly exceptional.

“Everyone is aiming for the same goal.

“Now I wake up every day in pain, but I have adrenaline, so I keep going.”

The Scudetto is this year’s adrenaline rush.”

