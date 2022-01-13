After surviving SIXTY-SIX MINUTES with ten men after Xhaka’s red card in the Liverpool draw, Arteta salutes Arsenal’s ‘brotherhood.’

After surviving SIXTY-SIX MINUTES with ten men after Xhaka was sent off in the Liverpool draw, Arteta salutes Arsenal’s ‘brotherhood.’

MIKEL ARTETA praised Arsenal’s band of brothers after his ten-man side shut out Liverpool in their Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield.

The Gunners were forced to play with a man down for 66 minutes after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a foul on Diogo Jota in the first half.

Despite this, they only managed one shot on target all night, leaving the return leg on a knife’s edge next Thursday.

“The players reveled in the situation and demonstrated great fight, determination, attitude, and brotherhood,” Arteta said.

“You could see the emotion in their faces as they played, and they never gave up.”

Against this opponent, surviving here for that long with ten men is extremely difficult.

“I told them before the game that you have to have a certain attitude to play here because you have to act rather than react in difficult situations because things get really complicated.”

“We played the game we needed to play, which wasn’t our game, but we didn’t have any midfielders in the squad, so whatever we did wouldn’t be natural.”

“We played with Martinelli, Lonkonga, and Saka in a midfield three, and they had never played in that formation before.”

“However, the formation makes no difference.”

It was all about the player’s attitude and the quality of their decision-making tonight.”

“It wasn’t ideal to get that red card so early,” Man of the Match Ben White admitted, “but Granit is looking at the ball and he doesn’t know where the man is.”

“It’s difficult enough to come here with 11 men, but this team has a lot of fight in it, and we showed that tonight.”

We dug deep and found what we were looking for.”

Jurgen Klopp claimed that the absence of star strikers Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, as well as a number of players returning from false positive Covid tests, had a negative impact on his team.

“It’s strange because even without the symptoms, the boys who returned were not exactly the same,” he explained.

“It’s not an explanation, but it’s something to think about.”

“I would have preferred to score the goal rather than them receiving a red card because we needed to change the system to be more creative, which we couldn’t do because we’re used to certain movements that we don’t have right now.”

“However, that does not rule out the possibility of resolving the problem, which we intend to do.”

“It’s only halftime, and we’re still tied..”

