After taking 236 punches from Amanda Serrano on Jake Paul’s card, female boxer Miriam Gutierrez’s face was unrecognizable.

After taking 236 punches from Amanda Serrano on Jake Paul’s card, female boxer Miriam Gutierrez’s face is unrecognizable.

BOXER Miriam Gutierrez was barely recognizable after being pummeled by Amanda Serrano with 236 punches.

On the undercard of Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley in Florida, the Spaniard was a heavy underdog against seven-weight world champion Serrano.

Serrano dominated the entire fight before winning by unanimous decision, 99-91, 99-90, and 100-90.

The Puerto Rican superstar landed a sickening 237 punches over the course of ten two-minute rounds, with Gutierrez eating 37 punches in the first round alone.

She was photographed posing with Serrano with a shockingly swollen face after the contest, indicating the punishment she received.

Serrano also praised Gutierrez’s toughness, expressing her admiration for the Madrid-born boxer.

“I want to thank my dance partner Miriam Gutiérrez,” she said.

She hadn’t come to sleep.

“I’m not coming to play, no matter who’s in front of me! She just told me she weighed 160 pounds today!”

Thank goodness I was able to work with Nisa Rodriguez, who weighed 165 pounds.

(6)

Serrano kept dismantling Gutierrez, but the Spaniard heard the final bell.

a)

Serrano outperformed Gutierrez by several levels.Credit: Rex

6th

Serrano’s victory comes a year after Taylor won a unanimous decision over Gutierrez.

“She is a formidable opponent.”

Because she had a year off, she claimed she was in better shape this time than when she fought Katie Taylor.

“She just won a fight last month.”

Miriam Gutierrez was the best, and I defeated her.

“This isn’t a tragic or bitter loss; it’s a dignified one; it was a war from the start to the finish.”

It’s been a pleasure.

“I aspired to be an all-around fighter.”

If the knockout came, it came.

But all I wanted to do was make sure I got the better of her.

“The plan was to simply go out there and beat her, to dominate her in every round.”

Simply box to demonstrate that I am a versatile fighter.

“That I had complete freedom to do whatever I pleased.”

I’m capable of brawling with her.

I’m up for a fight with her.

“Body and head shots.”

Meanwhile, Serrano, who is now managed by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, hopes to fight undisputed lightweight champion Taylor in early 2022.

Taylor won a unanimous decision over Gutierrez last year and has three more wins in 2021, the most recent of which came against Firuza Sharipova earlier this month.

Serrano and Taylor appeared to be on their way to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.