“After taking out a HUGE bank loan,” Ferran Torres is closing in on a £50 million move from Manchester City to Barcelona.

“After taking out a HUGE bank loan,” Ferran Torres is close to joining Barcelona for £50 million from Manchester City.

BARCELONA have the funds to sign transfer target Ferran Torres, according to reports.

Because of their dire financial situation, the Catalan club was forced to let go of Lionel Messi, one of their greatest ever players.

Barca, on the other hand, is considering a rebuild, beginning with Torres, a winger for Manchester City and a Spaniard.

After securing a bank loan, Barcelona can afford to pay City upwards of £50 million in transfer fees, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Financial fairness in LaLiga, on the other hand, could throw a wrench in the works.

Balague claims that Barcelona will only be able to add him to the squad after selling a few more players.

Due to a fractured foot, the 21-year-old has yet to play for City.

Despite missing a total of 16 games for Pep Guardiola’s side, he still has three goals and one assist to his name.

