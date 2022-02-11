After talks with a YouTuber 30 years his junior, Mike Tyson, 55, walks away from his fight with Jake Paul.

MIKE TYSON has formally backed out of a fight with Jake Paul.

Last month, SunSport reported that the 55-year-old and 25-year-old were in talks about a £36 million showdown in Las Vegas.

But, according to a source, Tyson withdrew from the fight because the’money wasn’t right.’

“Mike didn’t want to resume full-scale training to a level that the rest of the world would expect unless the money was right,” the source said.

“What seemed like a good idea at the beginning of the year isn’t a top priority any longer.”

Tyson made a spectacular comeback to the ring in November 2020 for an exhibition bout against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

As he fought the former four-weight world champion to a draw, Iron Mike rolled back the years.

Last September, Tyson hoped to fight old rival Lennox Lewis in the squared circle for the first time.

But, 15 months after his triumphant return to the ring, The Baddest Man on the Planet appears to have lost interest in donning his gloves once more.

“I’m not even interested in doing this stuff,” he admitted recently.

At first, it was just for fun.

“We could do it if it was back when I first started and we were both fighting on the same card and both active,” he says.

“However, it’s just turned… it’s just turned bad.”

It was not a complete success.

“I wanted to do it the first time just for fun, and then some people took it to the next level and made it a business, and the fun was taken away.”

Meanwhile, Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, hasn’t fought since his viral knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December.

However, The Problem Child, who is currently promoting Amanda Serrano’s highly anticipated match with Katie Taylor, appears to be planning a return in September.

“There’s a lot going on in other aspects of my life,” he said recently on The MMA Hour.

“I’m going to do these press conferences here for the next two weeks to help with the promotion of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, and I’m very busy with my venture capital fund on the business side of things.”

“As a result, I haven’t even returned to the gym or been training at all.”

“I’ll have to talk to my coaches about it, but August-September is probably the best bet.”

Perhaps in the future.

I’m attempting to solve the problem.

“Obviously, if the stars align in some way, or if I have a change of heart, things can change…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.