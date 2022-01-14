After talks with the frustrated midfielder amid Newcastle links, Rangnick has asked Van de Beek to stay at Man United.

After talks with the frustrated midfielder amid Newcastle links, Rangnick has asked Van de Beek to stay at Man Utd.

Donny van de Beek should reject a winter move away from Manchester United, according to RALF RANGNICK.

Under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Netherlands international was an outcast, and he is said to be unhappy at Old Trafford.

Since Rangnick’s temporary appointment, Van de Beek, 24, has only played SIX minutes of league football, according to Rangnick, who believes the midfielder should sit tight to ensure a place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

“I want Donny van de Beek to stay,” Rangnick said to the press on Friday.

“I spoke with him two weeks ago and advised him to stay until the end of the season.

“He wants to play in the World Cup, which is coming up in the winter.”

Van de Beek joined Manchester United for £35.7 million from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

However, much to the surprise of many, the Dutchman has failed to establish himself in the Red Devils’ starting XI.

In his almost two-year tenure at The Theatre of Dreams, Van de Beek has only made 49 appearances.

He’s been linked with a shock move to relegated Newcastle United, with reports claiming he’s been offered a deal by the new mega-rich club.

On Friday, Toon boss Eddie Howe, who is attempting a Great Escape, was approached about a possible swoop for Van de Beek.

The Magpies’ boss, however, has remained tight-lipped about reports linking him to the former Ajax player.

“I’m not going to comment on the players of other teams,” he said.

“I’ve never done that in my professional life, and I’m not going to start now.”

On Saturday evening, Van de Beek and his United teammates will travel to the Midlands to face Aston Villa.

