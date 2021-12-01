After taunting Chelsea striker Lukaku about his mother’s ‘voodoo s***,’ Ibrahimovic believes he was cursed.

After taunting Chelsea star Lukaku about his mother’s ‘voodoo s***,’ Ibrahimovic believes he has been cursed.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, of AC Milan, has spoken out about his tumultuous relationship with ex-Inter striker Romelu Lukaku earlier this season.

During a tense derby at the San Siro in January, the Swedish centre-forward taunted the Chelsea ace about his mother’s ‘voodoo’ rituals, and the pair exchanged barbs.

“Go do your voodoo s***, go do your voodoo s***, little donkey,” he was seen and heard yelling at Lukaku.

“F*** you and your wife, you little b****,” the Belgian international responded.

“Would you like to discuss my mother?”

Inter won the Coppa Italia quarter-final 2-1, with goals from Lukaku and Ibrahimovic, the latter of whom was sent off in the second half.

Following the match, the ex-Barcelona player sustained an injury, leading him to believe he was cursed and asking his religious friends to pray for him.

Ibrahimovic, 40, spoke to Corriere della Sera about how the confrontation with his former Manchester United team-mate came about.

“He argued first with [Alessio] Romagnoli, then with [Alexis] Saelemaekers,” he said.

“I intervened to defend my teammates, and Lukaku launched a personal attack on me.”

I was taken aback.

We were even Manchester United teammates.

“Lukaku has a huge ego; he believes he is a champion and is extremely powerful.

“However, I grew up in the Malmo ghetto, and I know how to put someone in his place when they come under me with their head down.”

“So, I hit him where he was most vulnerable: his mother’s rituals,” he continued.

And he began to lose control.

“However, I still have grave doubts… we lost that derby.”

I was ordered to leave.

After that, I was hurt.

There were a lot of bad things that happened.

“You’ll notice that the Lukaku rituals have had an effect on me? I’ve asked my religious friends to pray for me.”

I’m also responsible for paying his bill.

I am looking forward to meeting him.

“These are issues that must be resolved on the pitch, not on the street.”

I have no ill feelings for anyone, let alone Lukaku.”

Ibrahimovic recently slammed Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, accusing him of having “no balls.”

The veteran forward also refused to apologize for his vicious challenge during a World Cup qualifier last month, claiming that he was defending a teammate.

